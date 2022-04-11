FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $739.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $438.04 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

