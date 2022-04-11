Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

