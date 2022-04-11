FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $204.48. 67,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,409. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

