Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

FIDU stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,700. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

