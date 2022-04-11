Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,685 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $145.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

