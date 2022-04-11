Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 292 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $150.76 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

