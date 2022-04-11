Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:INVH opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.
INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.34.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
