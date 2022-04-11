Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of MTB opened at $163.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

