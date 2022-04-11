Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,777 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Halliburton stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $40.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

