Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

