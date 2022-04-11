Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after buying an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

NYSE:TT opened at $149.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

