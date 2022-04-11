Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 213 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $116.58 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.