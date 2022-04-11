Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 505 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,332,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $411.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.05 and a 200 day moving average of $476.12. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

