Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.11 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $176.31 and a one year high of $208.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.22.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

