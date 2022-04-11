Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

