Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.69 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

