Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,387 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $114.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

