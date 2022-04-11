Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,082 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

