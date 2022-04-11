Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 710 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

