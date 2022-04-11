Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $325.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.71 and its 200 day moving average is $247.16. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $327.82.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

