FIGS, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $21.47 on Monday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466 in the last 90 days.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

