Financial Survey: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

84.8% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CONSOL Energy and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONSOL Energy currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.31%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than CONSOL Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONSOL Energy and American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy $1.26 billion 1.06 $34.11 million $0.87 44.25 American Resources $7.76 million 17.71 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.48

CONSOL Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSOL Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONSOL Energy and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy 2.71% 13.71% 3.12% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Risk & Volatility

CONSOL Energy has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONSOL Energy beats American Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 612.1 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. It also owns approximately 1.4 billion tons of Greenfield reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.