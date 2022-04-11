First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:FR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.05. 673,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,157. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -677.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5267742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -61.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,008,700. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$101,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,301.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,321 shares of company stock valued at $100,830 and have sold 1,300,133 shares valued at $18,145,754.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

