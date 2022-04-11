First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FRC opened at $158.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $153.84 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,593,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,987 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

