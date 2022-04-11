First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

