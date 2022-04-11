First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
