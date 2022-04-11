First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.66

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 5700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,653,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 104,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,806,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

