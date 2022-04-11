First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.