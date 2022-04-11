FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $49.00 at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

