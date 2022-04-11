Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,230 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.60% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $104,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

