Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 748,903 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $500,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $583.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,125. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $596.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

