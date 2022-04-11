Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,233,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 153,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,754. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

