Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,588 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 8.70% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $675,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

