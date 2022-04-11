Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $874.44 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,409,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $874,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 723,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after buying an additional 104,110 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 270,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.73. 1,192,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,049,869. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.