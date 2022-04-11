Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,423 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,615,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,518. The firm has a market cap of $342.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

