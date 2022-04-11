Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $559,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,898. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

