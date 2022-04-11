Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $81.73 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

