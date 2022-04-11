Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.12. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $9,940,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 393,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,589. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 252.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

