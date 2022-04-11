Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

F opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

