Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 608,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

