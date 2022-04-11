ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Up 4.1%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 5,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 616,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.