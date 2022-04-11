Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

