Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $71.63. 49,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

