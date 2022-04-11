Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

