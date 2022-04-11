FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.53. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $2,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

