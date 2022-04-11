FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 4.39. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

