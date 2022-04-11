Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Down 10.5%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. 11,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 490,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $781.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.