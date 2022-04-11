Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 44267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14.
About Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.