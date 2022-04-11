FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TV opened at C$1.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

