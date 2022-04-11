FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mercury Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY opened at $61.45 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Mercury Systems by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

