FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.10.

TD stock opened at C$96.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

